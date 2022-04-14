Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

