Privatix 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,829.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market cap of $91,339.06 and $19,829.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00104301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.