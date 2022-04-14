Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GENY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 1,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

