Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $122.99

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$122.99 and traded as low as C$102.41. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$102.61, with a volume of 39,537 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.5500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

