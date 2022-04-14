Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

