PotCoin Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $442.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.17 or 0.07533223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00268294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00842221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00092480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00566394 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00358680 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,491,016 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

