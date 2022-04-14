Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBPB. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

