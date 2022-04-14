Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Cut to €14.00

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €15.50 ($16.85) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Poste Italiane to €15.80 ($17.17) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF remained flat at $$10.79 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.