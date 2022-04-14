Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portillos will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Portillos (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portillos (PTLO)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.