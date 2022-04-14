Polker 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.28 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Polker has a market cap of $3.85 million and $1.28 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polker has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.71 or 0.07504198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.99 or 1.00053945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

