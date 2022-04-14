PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 10,627,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

