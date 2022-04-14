Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,590.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($20.72) and last traded at GBX 1,579 ($20.58), with a volume of 1406412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,479 ($19.27).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,137 ($14.82) to GBX 1,300 ($16.94) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,446.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.28.
About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
