Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Up 8.3%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 148,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 130,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

