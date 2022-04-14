Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Up 8.3%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 148,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 130,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.17.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
