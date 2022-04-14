Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.89

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.89 and traded as high as C$4.89. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 38,191 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLZ.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$498.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

