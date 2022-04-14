Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Frank Hallam Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,557.60.

Frank Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Frank Hallam sold 9,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.

TSE:PTM traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$2.75. 80,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,486. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.61.

Platinum Group Metals last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

