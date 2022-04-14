Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $363.54 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $363.54 million and approximately $595,669.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00369794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00085592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,518,579 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

