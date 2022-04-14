Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ChargePoint in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.
In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $32,814,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
