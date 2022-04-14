Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.65.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$104.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$79.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$105.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million.

In related news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

