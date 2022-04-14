Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Down 92.0% in March

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $7,075,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

PACX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Pioneer Merger has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.