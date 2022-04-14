Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 5,491 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79.

PINS stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

