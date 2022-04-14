Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 5,491 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79.
PINS stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
