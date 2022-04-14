Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $216,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,297,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

