Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 45,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of PEDEVCO worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $38,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PED. TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $106.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

