Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $52,225,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

BG opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.