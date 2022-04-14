Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

