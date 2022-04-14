PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.4%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.36 and last traded at $101.35. 163,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 71,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

