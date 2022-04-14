PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 160,737 shares.The stock last traded at $77.70 and had previously closed at $77.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTPZ. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.