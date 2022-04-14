Phore (PHR) Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last Week

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $287,873.00 and $17.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002558 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,563,786 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

