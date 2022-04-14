Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.62) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.36) to GBX 750 ($9.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.04).

PHNX stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 614.30 ($8.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 632.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.79. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($9.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,222.31). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.41), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($396,943.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

