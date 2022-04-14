Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

