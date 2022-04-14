PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,549 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,857,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,950,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

PRT stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 184.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

