Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.63. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,638 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

