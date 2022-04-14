Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,325. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average of $241.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

