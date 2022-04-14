Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $257.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,971. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.05. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

