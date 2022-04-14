Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,163 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.60. 848,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.