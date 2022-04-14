Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 548,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

