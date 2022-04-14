Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 442,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,253. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

