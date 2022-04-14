Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.