Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $602,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $460,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.64. The stock had a trading volume of 334,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,160. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

