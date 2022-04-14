Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $508,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 41,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $194.85. 2,391,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

