Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,774 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

MO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,709,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,620. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

