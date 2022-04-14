Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,343 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,642,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,055,892. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

