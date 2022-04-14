Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

PFMT remained flat at $$2.77 during trading on Monday. 85,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 71,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $144,406.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,012,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,158 and sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 334,585 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.