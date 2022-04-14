Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $203.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.42 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

