Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.94

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 31927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

