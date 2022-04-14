PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

