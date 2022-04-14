PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $23.54. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $919.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.