PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.68

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 92293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.