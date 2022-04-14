PAYCENT Market Capitalization Tops $21,776.57 (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $21,776.57 and approximately $15.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

