Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 454.0 days.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

