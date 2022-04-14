Paradiem LLC Has $628,000 Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA TPIF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

